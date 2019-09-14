Disney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Apple’s Board of Directors

The Disney CEO left Apple’s Board on September 10th, the same day Apple unveiled details on its forthcoming Apple TV+ streaming service.

Alex Weprin for The Hollywood Reporter:

“I have the utmost respect for Tim Cook, his team at Apple and for my fellow board members,” he said in the statement. “Apple is one of the world’s most admired companies, known for the quality and integrity of its products and its people, and I am forever grateful to have served as a member of the company’s board.”

Apple, in a statement, praised Iger while adding that the company expects to continue to have a relationship with Disney.

“Bob has been an exemplary board member for nearly eight years, and for as long as he has led Disney he has been one of Apple’s most trusted business partners,” Apple’s statement said. “He is a dedicated, visionary CEO and a role model for an entire generation of business leaders. More than anything, Bob is our friend. He leads with his heart and he has always been generous with his time and advice. While we will greatly miss his contributions as a board member, we respect his decision and we have every expectation that our relationship with both Bob and Disney will continue far into the future.”

Iger leaves Apple’s board as the technology company becomes a more direct competitor to Disney.