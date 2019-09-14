Most iPhone 11 models still available for launch day delivery; iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max delivery dates slip

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro officially went up for pre-order yesterday ahead of their September 20th launch day. Over the last 24 hours, supply of certain iPhone models has started to dwindle…

The iPhone 11 Pro is far more supply constrained than the iPhone 11, but even here we’ve still got options for a September 20th delivery… Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 is still widely available for launch day delivery. Green and purple are pushed back in all capacities, but for the other four colors, plenty of day one options remain…

Of course, this doesn’t mean the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro aren’t selling well – it could just be that Apple has more plentiful stock this year as it has perfected the supply chain process around these devices.