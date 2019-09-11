Apple’s new iPhone 11 Pro sports 13% faster 4G LTE speeds than iPhone XS

During Apple’s “By Innovation Only” special media event on Tuesday, then company revealed that the new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature faster gigabit-class 4G LTE.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

An internet speed testing service claims to have the numbers. According to Speedsmart.net, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max offer approximately 13 percent faster 4G LTE than Apple’s previous generation iPhone XS series.

The new #iPhone11 Pro and Pro Max include faster 4G LTE, how much faster? About 13% faster vs. iPhone Xs that's quite an improvement YoY. Looks like a faster better modem. #AppleEvent #SpeedSmart https://t.co/cHKHU5JZU4 pic.twitter.com/zRVaTKuuoD — SpeedSmart (@SpeedSmart) September 10, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll see if independent real-world numbers hold up to these theoretical figures soon enough, but we do expect a noticeably speed increase and, get this, it’s for a wireless broadband standard that actually has towers and is in widespread use!