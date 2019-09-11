Apple’s new iPhone 11 Pro sports 13% faster 4G LTE speeds than iPhone XS

Introducing iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced smartphones ever with gigabit-class LTE up to 1.6Gbps and Wi-Fi 6 to allow for even faster download speeds.

During Apple’s “By Innovation Only” special media event on Tuesday, then company revealed that the new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature faster gigabit-class 4G LTE.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

An internet speed testing service claims to have the numbers.

According to Speedsmart.net, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max offer approximately 13 percent faster 4G LTE than Apple’s previous generation iPhone XS series.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll see if independent real-world numbers hold up to these theoretical figures soon enough, but we do expect a noticeably speed increase and, get this, it’s for a wireless broadband standard that actually has towers and is in widespread use!

