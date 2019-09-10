As expected, Apple replaces 3D Touch with Haptic Touch in iPhone 11 and 11 Pro

Apple Inc.’s biggest surprise at its keynote address on Tuesday was not a new feature, device, or service, but an aggressive pricing strategy…
Shares of Netflix and Disney fell sharply on Tuesday, after streaming rival Apple announced its long-awaited Apple TV+ subscription would cost just $4.99 per month…
Apple today announced three unprecedented medical studies, in partnership with leading academic and research institutions, that will reach more participants than has ever been possible…
Apple today introduced the new seventh-generation iPad, bringing more screen area and support for the full-sized Smart Keyboard to its most popular and most affordable iPad…
Apple today announced that Apple Arcade will be available on the App Store on Thursday, September 19 with iOS 13, offering an all-new way to enjoy games without limits…
Apple today announced Apple TV+, the first all-original video subscription service and home for today’s most imaginative storytellers, will launch November 1 in over 100 countries and regions…
Apple today announced Apple Watch Series 5, debuting an Always-On Retina display that never sleeps, so it’s easy to see the time and other important information, without raising or tapping the display.
Apple today announced iPhone 11, delivering innovations that make the world’s most popular smartphone even more powerful, improving the features people use the most throughout their day…
Apple today announced iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone that delivers advanced performance for users who want the very best smartphone…
Apple CEO Tim Cook and a team of Apple executives will host the company’s Apple’s ‘For Innovation Only’ special event today at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT…