As expected, Apple replaces 3D Touch with Haptic Touch in iPhone 11 and 11 Pro

Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max will feature Haptic Touch instead of 3D Touch.

Steven Musil for CNET:

Rumors of the demise of 3D Touch in the new iPhones have proved true. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, which Apple unveiled Wednesday during an event on the Apple campus, will feature Haptic Touch instead of 3D Touch.

Haptic Touch is similar to 3D Touch but works when users long-press on the screen, rather than relying on the amount of pressure applied. Apple began to move away from 3D Touch with last year’s iPhone XR with Haptic Touch (its fancy term for a long-press with a slight vibration) to make room for a larger, nearly bezel-less LCD display.