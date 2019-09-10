Netflix, Roku, Disney stocks drop after Apple TV+ insanely low price is revealed

Shares of Netflix, Roku, and Disney fell sharply on Tuesday, after Apple announced its long-awaited Apple TV+ subscription service would cost just $4.99 per month…
Javier E. David for Yahoo Finance:
Both Netflix and Disney saw their stocks tumble. The latter’s upcoming streaming platform is priced at $6.99, while Netflix’s runs from $8.99 up to $15.99. Netflix ended the session down over 2% around $288, while Disney also shed more than 2% to $136. Meanwhile, streaming content provider Roku swooned by around 11% on the TV+ news.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called the platform’s pricing “a major shot across the bow” at competitors, including Netflix and Disney. Wall Street “was anticipating a $7.99-$9.99 price point as clearly Cupertino is looking for market share coming out of the gates with these surprising price points that we loudly applaud,” he added.
MacDailyNews Take:
Apple TV+ for just $4.99/mo. for the whole family and FREE FOR A YEAR with the purchase of any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch is What-You-Talkin-Bout-Willis pricing – from APPLE, no less! #AppleTV #AppleTVPlus https://t.co/qALSepp7yJ pic.twitter.com/OHqq7EhhgZ
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) September 10, 2019