Apple unveils iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: The world’s most powerful and advanced smartphones

Apple today announced iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone that delivers advanced performance for users who want the very best smartphone. The new Super Retina XDR display is a pro display with the brightest display ever in an iPhone. The powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip provides unparalleled performance for every task while enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life to easily get through the day. A new triple-camera system provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography and offering the highest quality video in a smartphone that is great for shooting action videos.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in four gorgeous finishes including a beautiful new midnight green, and will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, September 13 and in stores beginning Friday, September 20.

“iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the most powerful and advanced smartphones we have ever made. They are packed with sophisticated technology that pros can count on to get their work done, and for anyone who wants the very best device made, even if they are not a pro,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a statement. “iPhone 11 Pro has the first triple-camera system in iPhone and is far and away the best camera we’ve ever made, it provides our customers with great range of creative control and advanced photo and video editing features in iOS 13. The Super Retina XDR is the brightest and most advanced display in iPhone and the A13 Bionic chip sets a new bar for smartphone performance and power efficiency.”

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max shoot the highest quality video in a smartphone and record brilliant 4K video with extended dynamic range and cinematic video stabilization.

Pro Design and Display

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have a textured matte glass back and polished stainless steel band, and come in four stunning finishes including a beautiful new midnight green. The most powerful devices are also designed to be durable — iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature the toughest glass ever in a smartphone and are rated IP68 for water resistance up to 4 meters for up to 30 minutes, and are protected against everyday spills including coffee and soda.

The new Super Retina XDR display, a custom-designed OLED, provides users an immersive HDR viewing experience for movies and other high-definition video with up to 1,200 nits brightness. Super Retina XDR features wide color support with system-wide color management and True Tone to offer a more natural viewing experience. With a 2 million-to-one contrast ratio with true blacks, pro users can enjoy a more vivid viewing experience for HDR videos and photos, and the Super Retina XDR display is even more power efficient. Customers can interact with their favorite apps in a quick, seamless way with Haptic Touch deeply integrated across iOS 13 to provide app shortcuts for everyday tasks right from the Home screen, including taking a selfie in Camera, checking an appointment in Calendar or previewing email within Mail with just a simple press.

Fastest Performance with the Best Battery Life

A13 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, provides unparalleled performance for every task iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max handle and features up to 20 percent faster CPU and GPU than A12. A13 Bionic is built for machine learning, with a faster Neural Engine for real-time photo and video analysis, and new Machine Learning Accelerators that allow the CPU to deliver more than 1 trillion operations per second. Together, A13 Bionic and iOS 13 make up the best machine learning platform in a smartphone.

All of this compute, graphics and ML performance is delivered while still enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life, with iPhone 11 Pro offering up to four more hours of battery life in a day than iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 Pro Max offering up to five hours more than iPhone XS Max.

A Pro Camera System for Everyone

iPhone 11 Pro introduces a transformative triple-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras, deeply integrated into iOS to create a pro-level camera experience designed for everyone.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max set a new standard in video, with the highest quality video ever in a smartphone. Each camera in the triple-camera system records brilliant 4K video with extended dynamic range and cinematic video stabilization. With a wider field of view and large focal plane, the Ultra Wide camera is great for shooting action videos. Users can easily zoom between each of the three cameras, while Audio Zoom matches the audio to the video framing for more dynamic sound. With iOS 13, powerful video editing tools are accessible to everyone with the ability to rotate, crop, increase exposure and apply filters to videos instantly. These adjustments are easy to apply and review at a glance, so even a novice can create professional quality video projects.

With the tight integration between hardware and software, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max take the traditional camera experience even further in a way only Apple can. The all-new Ultra Wide camera fundamentally changes the camera experience by capturing four times more scene, great for taking landscape or architecture photos, tight shots and more. The new Wide sensor with 100 percent Focus Pixels and advanced software enables Night mode, and delivers huge improvements to photos shot in indoor and outdoor low-light environments, resulting in brighter images with natural colors and reduced noise.

The triple-camera system takes Portrait mode to a new level with the ability to choose Wide and Telephoto framing, enabling Portrait mode with a wider field of view, great for taking portraits of multiple people. The Telephoto camera features a larger ƒ/2.0 aperture to capture 40 percent more light compared to iPhone Xs for better photos and videos.

Next-generation Smart HDR uses advanced machine learning to recognize subjects in the frame and intelligently relight them for more natural-looking images with greater detail. A new True Tone flash is over 30 percent brighter. Deep Fusion, coming later this fall, is a new image processing system enabled by the Neural Engine of A13 Bionic. Deep Fusion uses advanced machine learning to do pixel-by-pixel processing of photos, optimizing for texture, details and noise in every part of the photo.

A redesigned camera interface provides a more immersive experience that works together with the triple-camera system and all-screen display to let users see and capture the area outside of the frame. For the first time, users can easily record video without switching out of Photo mode with QuickTake by simply holding the shutter button to start recording.

The new TrueDepth camera introduces a new 12MP camera with a wider field of view to capture selfies, and next-generation Smart HDR enables more natural-looking photos. Expressive selfie videos take on a whole new look with the TrueDepth camera that now records 4K video at up to 60 fps and 120 fps slo-mo.

The front-facing TrueDepth camera can now record 4K video at up to 60 fps and 120 fps slo-mo.

Additional Features

• The new Apple-designed U1 chip uses Ultra Wideband technology, the first ever in a smartphone, for spatial awareness. With iOS 13.1 coming on September 30, AirDrop gets even better with directionally aware suggestions.

• Face ID, the most secure facial authentication in a smartphone, gets up to 30 percent faster and easier to use with improved performance at varying distances and support for more angles.

• Spatial audio provides an immersive surround sound experience and Dolby Atmos delivers powerful, moving audio to iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

• Gigabit-class LTE up to 1.6Gbps and Wi-Fi 6 allow for even faster download speeds2 and Dual SIM with eSIM.

Featuring iOS 13

iOS 13 on iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max delivers a seamless experience with software and hardware integration unlike any other smartphone. iOS 13 introduces a dramatic new look with Dark Mode, a more private way to sign in to apps and websites with Sign In with Apple, and an all-new Maps experience.4

With advanced Camera and Photos features, photo editing is more comprehensive and intuitive with powerful new tools that now extend to video editing. Portrait Lighting adjustments can be made right in the Camera app to adjust the intensity of light on a subject, and a new High-Key Mono effect creates a beautiful, monochromatic look for Portrait mode photos.

Pricing and Availability

• iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold starting at $999 and $1,099, respectively. Customers can also get iPhone 11 Pro for $24.95 a month5 or $599 with trade-in6 and iPhone 11 Pro Max for $29.12 a month or $699 with trade-in from apple.com, in the Apple Store app and Apple Stores. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary).

• Customers in the US, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 13 with availability beginning Friday, September 20.

• Through Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program, customers in the US can get iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with the protection of AppleCare+, choose their carrier (no multiyear service contract required) and have the opportunity to upgrade to a new iPhone every year. The iPhone Upgrade Program is available for iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at apple.com and Apple Stores in the US with monthly payments starting at $49.91.

• Customers who would like to pay monthly for their iPhone — including those trading in their current device or joining or upgrading through the iPhone Upgrade Program — can use the Apple Store app on their iPhone to get pre-approved until 9 p.m. PDT on Thursday, September 12, before iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-order begins.

• iOS 13 will be available on September 19 as a free software update for iPhone 6s and later. Additional software features will be available on September 30 with iOS 13.1.7

• Apple Arcade on the App Store will be available with iOS 13 as a subscription for $4.99 per month and is launching with a one-month free trial.8 Users get unlimited access to the entire catalog of over 100 new, exclusive games, all playable across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV.

• Apple TV+ will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online (tv.apple.com), for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Starting today, customers who purchase any iPhone can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.9

• Apple Arcade on the App Store and Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app join Apple’s breakthrough services that include Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Pay and iCloud.

• Every customer who buys iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max from Apple will be offered free Personal Setup in-store or online to help customize their iPhone by helping transfer their data, wiping data from an old device, setting up email, highlighting new apps from the App Store and more.

• Customers get 3 percent Daily Cash when they buy iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max from Apple with Apple Card.

• Customers can extend their limited warranty with AppleCare+ and AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss, and get 24/7 priority access to technical support.

• Customers interested in learning more about iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro can join one of Apple’s new Today at Apple sessions, Quick Tips. Quick Tips are 15-minute drop-in sessions focused on some of the most popular features of iPhone, like photography. The new Quick Tip sessions begin Friday, September 20.

Source: Apple Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: The iPhone 11 Pro Max is lustworthy!*

*except for its clumsy name