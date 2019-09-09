U.S. states kick off antitrust probe expected to focus on Google

Diane Bartz for Reuters:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday will detail a multi-state antitrust probe of potentially anticompetitive practices at major U.S. technology companies, which is expected to focus on Alphabet’s Google.

Once lauded as engines of economic growth, the social media, search and e-commerce giants have sparked anger amid allegations of abusing outsized market power and lapses such as privacy breaches. President Donald Trump, progressive Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, consumers and other firms have criticized that power…

Google has faced accusations that its web search service, which has become so dominant that it is now a verb, leads consumers to its own products at the cost of competitors.