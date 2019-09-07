Apple’s tracking tags will reportedly use ultra-wideband for precision

Apple is working on a Tile-like tracking device, according to solid sources within the rumor mill.

Igor Bonifacic for Engadget:

What hasn’t been clear is how the company plans to differentiate the product beyond its usual ecosystem tie-ins. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has a solid track record on rumors, and claims the answer is a technology called ultra-wideband (UWB) that will allow the tags to perform better than currently-available competition.

According to a previous report from Kuo, all three 2019 iPhones will feature UWB. Unfortunately, that leaves out all current iPhone owners.