Apple to stream September 10th special event via YouTube for the first time

1 Comment

For the first time, Apple will stream a special media event via YouTube on Tuesday, September 10th.

Cupertino calling.

Join us for an Apple special event live from the Steve Jobs Theater on September 10 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Set a reminder and we’ll send an update before the show.

Apple’s live stream via YouTube will be here.

