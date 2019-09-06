Southwest Airlines integrates Apple Pay for flights, meals, bags, and more

CellPoint Digital, a leading global provider of digital commerce and payment solutions for travel companies, along with UATP, the airline-owned payment network, has announced a multi-year agreement with Southwest to enable its passengers to purchase tickets and ancillary services using Apple Pay.

“Providing modern digital payment solutions to our Customers is critical,” said Christopher Priebe, Director, Treasury, Payments and Risk at Southwest Airlines, in a statement. “The launch of Apple Pay enhances our ability to sell flights, as well as ancillary products using one of the most widely-used digital wallets in North America.”

“We are delighted to partner with a leader like Southwest Airlines, to help boost their digital payment capability and improve their conversion and payment acceptance rates. This is another key milestone in our international expansion,” said Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital, in a statement. “Together with our strategic partner UATP, we are providing a unique solution that enables airlines to fast-track the launch of alternative forms of payment with minimal development on their side. This is how technology should always be: fast and efficient.”

In June 2018, CellPoint Digital signed a strategic partnership agreement with UATP to offer a joint solution to UATP’s member airlines that leverages CellPoint’s alternative forms of payment hub and UATP’s Ceptor payment platform.

“Southwest is a wonderful first reference for our fast-moving partnership with CellPoint Digital,” said Ralph A. Kaiser, President and CEO of UATP, in a statement. “Our joint solution is unique, cost- and time-efficient, and allows our UATP airline members to deploy the alternative forms of payment they need in each of their markets. We are obviously thrilled and honored to deliver this solution for these two iconic brands.”

Source: CellPoint Digital

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another win for Apple Pay. Congrats, Southwest customers!