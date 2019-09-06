Apple Store Fifth Avenue reopens soon

Michael Steeber for 9to5Mac:

For Manhattan locals and sightseers, the wait is almost over. After nearly three years of significant expansion and remodeling work, Apple’s landmark Fifth Avenue glass cube retail store is set to reopen soon. Apple is promoting the new 24/7 space with the tagline “Always Open to Open Minds.” No date is published on the face of the building.

Apple Fifth Avenue has been completely rebuilt from underground up. Apple revealed the cube overnight and covered its glass panels in an iridescent film to announce the grand reopening. Like all of Apple’s latest retail stores, the subterranean space will feature a floor-to-ceiling Today at Apple video wall and community Forum.