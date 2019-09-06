CNET reviews Apple Card: Most useful for users who love Apple Pay

Apple Card completely rethinks everything about the credit card. It represents all the things Apple stands for. Like simplicity, transparency, and privacy. It builds on the incredible ease and security that millions of people love about Apple Pay. And it’s the first card that actually encourages you to pay less interest.

Eli Blumenthal for CNET:

Is the Apple Card worth it? That’s the question nearly everyone asks me after I pull out the sleek titanium card. As far as appearances go, it’s hard to find a better-looking credit card. Minimalist and premium-looking, the Apple Card follows the path set by the iPhone or MacBook Air. If you’re the kind of Apple user who wants to flex by pulling out a sweet card, it doesn’t get much sweeter than this.

If you like using Apple Pay on your iPhone or Apple Watch, the Apple Card is worth considering. With 2% daily cash back on any purchases made through the tap-to-pay mobile payment system, it’s one of the more generous cash-back cards on the market. Frequent Uber riders will also appreciate the 3% cash back it offers if you use Apple Pay and the Apple Card in the app.

The 3% discount on Apple gear from the Apple Store, as well as Apple services and subscriptions, should be used carefully. If you subscribe to Apple Music or iCloud, or buy a lot of stuff on iTunes or the App Store, it’s a no-brainer choice. For third-party subscription services, however, like HBO via the Apple TV app for example, other cards offer better cash-back arrangements. The physical card, while slick-looking, only provides 1% cash back. Since it also lacks the perks you’d get with many other cards, such as extended warranties, it makes less sense for daily use.