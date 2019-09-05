Apple’s iPhone 11 challenge: Making modest upgrades sound like must-haves

At a special media event to be held at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company’s Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California on September 10th, Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones.

Shara Tibken for CNET:

The next batch of iPhones may carry a new number in their names, but make no mistake — this is another “S” year. If the rumors hold true, Apple will unveil phones with essentially the same design for a third year in a row. The devices likely will get faster processors and the latest iOS software — essentially the baseline updates required every year. The biggest changes are expected to be a third camera lens on the back of the Pro models and a second on the R version… What the new iPhones likely won’t have, though, are major changes in design or function… And Apple won’t pack in features considered by many to be the future of mobile devices: 5G and foldable displays. If you want those in an iPhone, you’ll have to wait until 2020 — at best. “Apple is falling further behind many of its competitors when it comes to overall innovation and that’s even in an era when the smartphone industry as a whole has stalled,” Technalysis analyst Bob O’Donnell said. “It’s going to be hard to get people excited about the new iPhones.”

MacDailyNews Take: If Bob O’Donnell has as many as two functioning brain cells, we’d be shocked.

“Apple iPhone is struggling at the moment, and this year’s upcoming new models are unlikely to change that,” Strategy Analytics analyst Neil Mawston said. He added that Apple “is in a holding pattern,” waiting for its “next big upgrade wave” with a 5G iPhone in the second half of 2020.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s a rectangular slab of glass. It’s basically been that way since Steve Jobs showed the world what a smartphone is back in 2007. Get used to it. Smart buyers understand that it’s not about the outside, it’s about what’s inside.

Of course, iPhone could have [no new features] and still sell 40+ million units every 90 days. And, also of course, Apple will have a new A13 that’s more efficient along with iOS 13 which will also improve efficiency, so better battery life is likely in the offing. New cameras, especially on the back, along with new features for Apple’s Camera app are a given and will be the major focus for selling these pre-5G placeholder iPhones to customers through fall 2020 when The Mother of All iPhone Upgrade Cycles™ finally hits! — MacDailyNews, August 18, 2019