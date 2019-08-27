The early 1990s Internet belongs in a museum

Jane C. Hu for Slate:

Apple has long been revered for the clean, minimal style of its products and for its slick press conferences and ads. But take a look at its website from back in 1994 and you’ll see a different Apple. Back then, the company still used a rainbow version of its iconic Apple logo, and the colors streak across the page into menu options, which include a mysterious link to something called “Smorgasbord.” By today’s design standards, it’s an eyesore.

You can view this and other snapshots documenting the evolution of Apple’s website, as well as its operating system, through a digital archive called the a href=”https://www.versionmuseum.com/” target=”_new”>Version Museum…

Alex, who launched the site with his son in May, says the project started as a hobby. (The son is about to start high school, and given his age, the duo wishes to remain anonymous.) “I have really fond memories of a lot of the early versions of these technologies, and I think that when people use computers and websites or play video games these days, they don’t realize that we’ve been on a decadeslong journey to get to where we are today,” he says. “The main purpose of the site is that we want to educate people of what came before what we have now.”

Beyond teens’ amusement or adults’ nostalgia at these decades-old designs, they serve an important role: preserving digital worlds that might otherwise be lost as sites and software update their looks. The nonprofit Internet Archive preserves sites through its Wayback Machine, and librarians, historians, and archivists are building their own records, but it’s impossible to preserve everything—and so what hobbyist archivists like Alex and his son gather may include glimpses into the past that no formal archive does.