Apple releases iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1 developer betas

Apple has made available iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1 betas, releasing point update beta test versions prior to a full version release for the first time.

So Apple just posted the first beta for iOS 13.1…? pic.twitter.com/MH0PUOAZiQ — Federico Viticci (@viticci) August 27, 2019

On Apple’s Developer pages, the company notes that developers using the latest version of iOS 13.1 and PadOS 13.1 betas must also update to the latest version of Xcode 11 beta.

MacDailyNews Take: So, it certainly and curiously seems that iOS 13.1 or later will be the initial release of “iOS 13.”