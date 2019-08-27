Apple’s revolutionary Apple Card

Apple announces a product or service. The naysayers immediately explain in obtuse detail why it won’t ever work. “How could Apple be so stupid to conceive of such a flop!” Then its revenue quickly becomes enough to qualify as a Fortune 500 company when valued on its own.
…In many ways the grandest technological revolutions are a study in humility rather than ambition.
Humility as a business model or as an operating principle is one of, if not the most most powerful tools for a manager . The queen of the virtues is most elusive but most enabling.
And so here we are, the Apple Card has arrived. And the Apple car hasn’t. The contrast is deliciously ironic. The cynics are out and having their fun. The users are out ordering the product. The cycle repeats…
But more than anything the release of the Apple Card brings into question what could be next. The Card may not have been on everyone’s mind four years ago when we first saw Pay.
Now the die is cast. Apple’s goals seem to include enhancing financial and physical health. These are mundane goals, perhaps.
Or perhaps not. What matters more?
MacDailyNews Take: What could be next? Apple Bank.
Had never used Apple Pay before the card came out. Now I’m using it all the time — and loving the simplicity and convenience.
Today, used Apple Pay on the desktop for the first time. Didn’t realize you could do that. Took a LOT less time than manually pecking in 16 numbers, a four- or six-digit expiration date, the three-digit code on the back of the card, plus my five-digit zip. Instead, the website talked to my phone and I put my thumb on the home button (yes, I’m still on an iPhone 8).
And there’s even something deeply satisfying about the “thunk” when the payment goes through. Love it, love it, love it.
Beyond the user base, what exactly is Apple’s contribution to the revolution?
It is really simple. Without Apple you would not have the modern smart phone or the modern tablet. In fact without Apple the current PC would be a programmers machine. No one else had the ability to figure this stuff out. Microsoft worked on tablets for 10 years and had no idea how to turn them into something useful. Now they are desperately copying Apple to try to get in the game. Xerox had no idea how to make money with their revolutionary interface. Apple licensed their technology and transformed the world. Microsoft then copied the interface and paid a license fee to no one. Nokia and Samsung were turning out many models of smartphones but only Apple was able to challenge Blackberry with a radically different, intuitive design. No one had an App store until Apple showed them how to do it. No one was able to popularize music players until Apple showed them the IPod. They lead the way in watches. And don’t forget Apple showed all retail how to succeed better than anyone ever imagined.
Utter nonsense. You could download from anywhere and buy from multiple App stores before the iPhone.
What does any of this have to do with a credit card?
Goldman Sachs is all-in. Apple customers are the ones banks salivate over. Expect a walled garden with Debit following soon behind, and eventually loans for, I dunno, Apple Car and maybe even large products paid off in installments.