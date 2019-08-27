Apple’s revolutionary Apple Card

Apple announces a product or service. The naysayers immediately explain in obtuse detail why it won’t ever work. “How could Apple be so stupid to conceive of such a flop!” Then its revenue quickly becomes enough to qualify as a Fortune 500 company when valued on its own.

Horace Dediu for Asymco:

…In many ways the grandest technological revolutions are a study in humility rather than ambition.

Humility as a business model or as an operating principle is one of, if not the most most powerful tools for a manager . The queen of the virtues is most elusive but most enabling.

And so here we are, the Apple Card has arrived. And the Apple car hasn’t. The contrast is deliciously ironic. The cynics are out and having their fun. The users are out ordering the product. The cycle repeats…

But more than anything the release of the Apple Card brings into question what could be next. The Card may not have been on everyone’s mind four years ago when we first saw Pay.

Now the die is cast. Apple’s goals seem to include enhancing financial and physical health. These are mundane goals, perhaps.

Or perhaps not. What matters more?