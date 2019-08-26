AT&T settles with U.S. FTC over throttling of ‘unlimited’ data customers

The United States Federal Trade Commission and AT&T Inc reached a settlement agreement on a 2014 case that accused the company of slowing down data sent to wireless devices, a federal court ruling showed on Friday.

U.S. District Court in San Francisco said the parties requested a 90-day stay for the FTC to review and vote on the proposed settlement. The value of the settlement was not disclosed.

FTC and AT&T reached the agreement on Aug. 2.

The FTC in 2014 sued AT&T on the grounds that the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier failed to inform consumers it would slow the speeds of heavy data users on unlimited plans.