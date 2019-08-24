President Trump orders U.S. companies to look for alternative to China, Apple and chip stocks slide

Shares of Apple and semiconductor stocks slid on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should “immediately start looking for an alternative” to their operations in China.
Shares of Apple ended the day down 4.6%, while the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF declined 4.1%. Among the chip companies, Qualcomm slid 4.7%, Nvidia lost 5.2%, Advanced Micro Devices dropped 7.4%, Micron fell roughly 4% and Broadcom slid 5.3%.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq was off 2.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 2.3% and the S&P 500 fell 2.5%.
Trump’s comments on Friday mark the latest fallout in the trade war between the U.S. and China.
….better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019
Trump’s tweet came after China on Friday pledged to levy tariffs on $75 billion more of U.S. goods, including autos.
MacDailyNews Note: Late last night, President Trump referenced the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) in a followup tweet:
For all of the Fake News Reporters that don’t have a clue as to what the law is relative to Presidential powers, China, etc., try looking at the Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977. Case closed!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019
5 Comments
Well, the gauntlet has been thrown down… maybe. We’ll see if this sticks.
But it isn’t like Trump hasn’t been telegraphing this since before he got elected. Companies including Apple should have long ago been preparing for this day. Frankly it was idiotic to put all their eggs into the basket of one country—China. Apple could just as easily have been f’d by China given they are an authoritarian communist regime.
Long before Trump came along they should have been looking for ways to diversify their production sources.
“Long before Trump came along they should have been looking for ways to diversify their production sources.”
Yes indeed, Tim’s only concern is profits, not national security diversification. All eggs in one basket is playing with fire and sheer stupidity not to have backup plans. Fat and lazy billionaire company, they brought it on themselves…
IL Duce of crap….
Apple stock fell as though it were a pure chip-making company, despite the fact Apple doesn’t carry a higher P/E as most chip-making companies do. I’m not sure how Apple is being valued but it doesn’t seem quite right to me. It must have to do with Apple’s high dependence on China. It seems as though Tim Cook or whomever makes these decisions have made a costly mistake. I suppose no one is privy to the future, so maybe it couldn’t be helped. I just felt Apple had the cash reserve to diversify but I suppose chasing after as much profits as possible is Apple’s way. However, Apple could have its products made and assembled in other parts of the world other than China. I can’t see having its products made in the U.S. as it would raise the cost of their products through the roof. Maybe robotic factories using advanced AI is the only answer.
I have completely given up on Apple becoming the world’s most valuable company by market cap. There are probably too many holes in the way the company is being run for big investors to have any confidence in the company’s growth potential. All Apple’s share price is doing is roller-coasting. It spends a couple of weeks going up in value and then taking big dives back to where it was before the gains, which seems sort of ridiculous. Apple also no longer has the biggest cash pile, so the company is definitely on some sort of a decline. I really don’t know what to make of Apple, in terms of future value.
KING trump has spoken and all his loyal minions shall bow and fall into line. He is KING and not president. So we all must do what ever he tweets, when ever he tweets. Congress can just go home as they are no longer needed. The Supreme court is not needed, we have the KING…..
Did I read the previous postings right??? Trump is KING. All shall follow his tweets!! ?????