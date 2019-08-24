Apple, Samsung hit with class action lawsuit over handset RF radiation emissions

Lawyers have jumped to file a class action lawsuit against Apple and Samsung, following the results of tests commissioned by the Chicago Tribune that seem to show that radio frequency (RF) radiation emitted by smartphones from both manufacturers exceeded safety standards.

Zak Doffman for Forbes:

The tests, reported the newspaper, “conducted according to federal guidelines at an accredited lab,” found that “radio-frequency radiation exposure from the iPhone 7—one of the most popular smartphones ever sold—measured over the legal safety limit… Meanwhile, “the three Samsung phones tested by the Tribune,” met safety limits at all distances except 2mm from the body, “to represent a device being used while in a pocket,” at which point “the exposures measured well over the standard.”

The lawsuit was filed on Friday [August 23] in the the Northern District of California, despite assurances that the products are safe, the lawsuit claims, “recent testing of the defendants’ products shows that the potential exposure for an owner carrying the phone in a pants or shirt pocket was over the exposure limit, sometimes far exceeding it—in some instances by 500%.”