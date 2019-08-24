Apple, Samsung hit with class action lawsuit over handset RF radiation emissions

Lawyers have jumped to file a class action lawsuit against Apple and Samsung, following the results of tests commissioned by the Chicago Tribune that seem to show that radio frequency (RF) radiation emitted by smartphones from both manufacturers exceeded safety standards.
The tests, reported the newspaper, “conducted according to federal guidelines at an accredited lab,” found that “radio-frequency radiation exposure from the iPhone 7—one of the most popular smartphones ever sold—measured over the legal safety limit… Meanwhile, “the three Samsung phones tested by the Tribune,” met safety limits at all distances except 2mm from the body, “to represent a device being used while in a pocket,” at which point “the exposures measured well over the standard.”
The lawsuit was filed on Friday [August 23] in the the Northern District of California, despite assurances that the products are safe, the lawsuit claims, “recent testing of the defendants’ products shows that the potential exposure for an owner carrying the phone in a pants or shirt pocket was over the exposure limit, sometimes far exceeding it—in some instances by 500%.”
MacDailyNews Take: This lawsuit is so predictable that even Steve Ballmer could’ve foreseen it.
3 Comments
Predictable lawsuit is meaningless. The is not a patent troll case, this is about public safety.
If Apple lied to regulators and put all customers in harms way there needs to be a swift reckoning! Followed by a product redesign that keeps us SAFE.
The best part of the story is lowly mocked cheap Samsung phones did a stellar job much better than Apple. They are safe within half the width of your fingernail.
Classic story the beancounter CEO skirts regulations and more concerned with profits than people. If true, hope the court rules in favor of the plaintiffs and asks for a massive recall and replacement. Every Apple iPhone from the 7 to the latest model SHOULD be tested for safety and come with a safety rating right on the box. U.S. government consumer agencies should demand it!…
You know FCC certification isn’t just given on Apple’s word. The FCC also test these products.
The FCC standard requires—repeat, requires—measurement at from 5-15 mm. At 15 mm, all these phones met the standard. At 2 mm, there was more measured energy, of course, since 15 squared is 56 times 2 squared and energy drops off with the square of the distance. So what? A 2 mm measurement is not a part of the standard. It is utterly irrelevant as to whether these phones met the Federal safety standard.
Perhaps U.S. government agencies should demand basic science and literacy skills!