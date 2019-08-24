Apple Card care instructions generate tons of free publicity

“Apple Card is all over the news, in part because the physical legacy card it ships with can be scuffed up if you throw it in your jeans pocket with coins and keys. There are thousands of other card issuers globally that wish the inherently fragile nature of a pristine credit card was also capable of driving free global advertising of their brand as well,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for for AppleInsider:

While Apple is “outsold” in the unit sales of phones by Huawei and Samsung, and sometimes by other brands in specific markets (such as in China), the reality remains that Apple is selling the most premium devices to the valuable end of the market. This minority of the market is driving the development of the majority of the tech that is having a real impact. That, in turn, is driving commercial interest in Apple as a brand.

MacDailyNews Take: Yup. Newsflash: Apple sells premium products at premium prices to premium customers – October 23, 2012

Bloggers tasked with generating attention-grabbing clickbait desperately work to invent problems for Apple… Apple Card is attracting tremendous levels of attention because the billion pockets that have invested in iOS, iPhones, iPad, Macs, Apple Watch, AirPods and other Apple devices are already sold on the idea that Apple will probably do a tremendous job in making some other corner of their life easier, more enjoyable, faster and smarter in the same way the App Store, iMessage, Continuity and other features already have.

MacDailyNews Take: All credit cards scratch and scuff. Apple merely took pains to detail how to keep your physical Apple Card, which is supposed to be used only as a last resort, as pristine as possible because it looks so damn nice when it’s new!

Everyone knows about Apple Card now, thanks to the naysaying anti-Apple brigade’s avalanche of free publicity, which will lead to more Apple Card accounts and a surge in Apple Pay usage, meaning more iPhones and Apple Watches being sold, too!