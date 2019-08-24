Disney+ offers four simultaneous streams in 4K quality for $6.99 per month

On Friday, Disney shared additional details about its forthcoming streaming service, Disney+, which is set to launch on November 12th for $6.99 per month.

Edgar Alvarez for Engadget:

Disney has confirmed the service will have more than 500 feature films and over 7,500 show episodes at launch, including new original series like The Mandalorian, blockbuster hits such as Captain Marvel, classics like The Simpsons and the entire Pixar library.

Disney says the number of shows and movies you can download is unlimited, so the only restriction is the amount of free storage you have on your smartphone or tablet. That’s on top of the fact Disney+ will stream content in 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos — which is included with the standard $6.99 plan, or the $12.99 bundle with ESPN+ and [ad-supported] Hulu. What’s more, if you’re watching a movie or show on, say, the Apple TV or Xbox One and pause, you can continue watching where you left off on your other devices… Disney+ is going to be limited to four concurrent streams per account.