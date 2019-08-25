2019 Guide: Apple iPad Pro for photographers

Jeff Carlson for Digital Photography Review:

With the release of every new tablet, photographers peer past their laptops and wonder: could this be the one that lightens my gear load without sacrificing performance? The appeal of a fast and light tablet is seductive, even if you’re not looking to completely replace a desktop or laptop, but tradeoffs have so far made it a difficult choice.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro models boast impressive hardware that’s making them competitive alternatives. Depending on what you need to do, though, the software still isn’t quite there yet. Partly that’s due to limitations imposed by Apple and iOS, but it’s also because third-party developers have only recently had the power to build the types of full-blown apps photographers expect.

That said, based on what’s been announced about the next versions of iOS (called iPadOS 13 for the tablets), the iPad Pro will become even more capable when it’s released in the fall. I haven’t run the iPadOS beta on the current iPad Pro because the software is still in development, so I won’t be evaluating any of those features in this article. However, I’ll reference them as needed to talk about some of the current limitations and what to expect later this year.