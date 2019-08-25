How to make sure your iPhone battery will last when a storm hits

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

As the peak of hurricane season approaches, your iPhone is likely how you plan to stay connected. However, when the power goes out, how can you maximize your iPhone’s battery life when you need it most? Asurion, the global leader in helping people unlock the potential of technology, wants to help keep you prepared when a storm strikes.

Forty-one percent of Americans say they’re not prepared for a natural disaster, and hurricane activity is predicted to be greater than normal for the remainder of the year’s hurricane season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

While a hurricane preparedness kit is key, Asurion experts are sharing top battery-saving tips to help your phone weather the storm and keep you connected during a critical time:

• Turn on your phone’s battery saving option

This is possibly the quickest fix to help slow fast-draining batteries.

– Tap Settings > Battery > Turn on Low Power Mode.

• Turn Off Facebook

This social network app is often the No.1 battery hog. After you mark yourself as “safe,” turn off location settings, background app refresh and push notifications in Settings ˘ Facebook.

• Reduce location services for all your phone apps

Find what apps are using your location and turn off any that aren’t critical.

– Tap Settings > Privacy > Location Services. From there you can change your preferences for the apps using your location to Never, While Using the App or Always.

• Turn off push notification settings for all apps

Push notifications may help you stay connected, but receiving them too often can seriously drain your battery. Instead, turn off push notifications and simply check your apps on an as-needed basis.

– Tap Settings > Notifications. Tap any app from the list to adjust push notification settings.

• Dim your screen

Reduce the brightness – even if it’s just a little – to save on power.

– Tap Settings > Display & Brightness > then adjust the slider at the top. Or just swipe up from the bottom of your home screen to adjust.

• Purchase external power

Many external power banks have enough power to charge your phone multiple times. Make sure to charge this extra battery before the storm hits. If you’re looking for a power source that can charge two phones two to three times and last a few days, you’ll want a power bank with a capacity of 22,000mAh (milliamp hour) or more. Some power banks also come with additional features, like LED lights, which can be helpful if you’re left without electricity.

Source: Asurion