Mastercard: Apple Card delivers unique ‘enhanced security’ users will never see

Jasmine Kim for CNBC:

The president of Mastercard’s North American operations told CNBC on Tuesday that Apple’s new no-number, “digital first” credit card is bringing enhanced security to users.

“Not having a card number on the physical card, if the consumer chooses to get that, helps [with security] certainly because somebody can’t just write that down and take it,” Mastercard’s Craig Vosburg said on Squawk Alley.

Vosburg explained that this product is more secure because users get a one-time-use number in the Wallet app. “The real key to the enhanced security here is happening behind the scenes where we’re tokenizing the card credentials.”

He added, “We’re taking the digital representation of that sixteen-digit number and scrambling [it] into a code that only we and Goldman Sachs can recognize. We know where it’s meant to be used. We know it’s meant to be used with that Apple device and if it shows up somewhere else, we know it’s been compromised and we can kill it.”