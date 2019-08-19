Apple releases Apple TV+ ‘The Morning Show’ trailer

A week after Apple released a teaser for The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell are front and center in the official trailer.

Lesley Goldberg for The Hollywood Reporter:

Stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell — along with a cadre of other top names — take front and center in the footage for the show, which was one of the first originals picked up to series at Apple.

Landing at Apple following a multiple-outlet bidding war, the tech company picked up the series in November 2017 with a two-season, 20-episode order. The drama offers an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV serves as background for the series, which is based on an original concept by former HBO head of drama Michael Ellenberg.