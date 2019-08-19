Apple releases Apple TV+ ‘The Morning Show’ trailer

A week after Apple released a teaser for The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell are front and center in the official trailer.
Lesley Goldberg for The Hollywood Reporter:
Stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell — along with a cadre of other top names — take front and center in the footage for the show, which was one of the first originals picked up to series at Apple.
Landing at Apple following a multiple-outlet bidding war, the tech company picked up the series in November 2017 with a two-season, 20-episode order. The drama offers an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV serves as background for the series, which is based on an original concept by former HBO head of drama Michael Ellenberg.
Powerful, unforgettable performances in #TheMorningShow. Premiering this fall with the new Apple TV+ 👀 pic.twitter.com/Tfcx2Vo9mb
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 19, 2019
Apple’s synopsis via their Apple TV YouTube channel:
What happens when the people you trust to tell the truth prove themselves to be dishonest? The Morning Show follows the free fall of an early morning newscast in the wake of a scandal, and its struggle to survive in an era when news arrives in the palm of your hand.
Nice nod to the Office ….Goodbye Toby
It looks very good. Excellent actors, and an exploration of an industry in deep change.