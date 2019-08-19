Wall Street stock futures jump on growing stimulus hopes

Wall Street stock futures were set for marked gains ahead at the open on trading on Monday as signs of an interest rate reform in China bolstered hopes that major economies would act to stave off the slowing economic effects of escalating global trade tensions…
The latest stimulus for the world’s second-largest economy follows news of potential German economic easing on Friday, which helped major indexes end the session more than 1% higher.
A bond market rally last weak sparked by fears of a slowdown following the inversion of the yield curve eased further on Monday with U.S. Treasury yields rising across the board, helping futures higher. “The yield curve is widening and people are starting to feel like its time to get back into stocks, especially after they’ve gotten cheaper in the past few weeks,” said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.
The so-called FAANG group – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google-parent Alphabet Inc – were up between 1.2% and 2.1%, with the iPhone maker leading the gains.
President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had spoken with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook about the impact of U.S. tariffs.
MacDailyNews Take: Inching back to the trillion-dollar mark?
2 Comments
Wait a minute, isn’t the long-standing righty narrative that taxpayer funded stimulus is evil? Why is it that when your party attempts to goose the economy with high government deficits, reduced Fed rates, and corporate cronyism is all just fine???
Pure Hypocrisy!
See? Even Capitalists like “quantitative easing. QE is the printing of money by central planners and its infusion into Wall St but, to be clear, there is no real money; It’s just an entry into computer data spreadsheets. Wall Street’s core interest is in warmongering, international destabilization of Democratic governments because making unrepayable loans to them produces the most profit and economic control of their economy. Might as well call it Dictatorial Capitalism.
The superior idea is to infuse domestic programsThe two major ones are super beneficial to the largest number of people so they are quite egalitarian. Who would quibble with that? They are Infrastructure Development & Repair ans National Single Payer. They go hand-in-hand; Healthy citizens are happy and optimistic. They also produce a healthy workforce. A healthi workforce is more productive, producing higher quality products and shipping them on more efficient highways. The corporation, therefore, will enthusiastically embrace the government’s spending into Single Payer and Infrastructure.
And don’t forget my Capitalistic friends, spending into the economy to produce gov. debt enriches the citizen and the corporation. Let’s encapsulate: Debt enriches while Austerity (also known as Offsets and PayGo) makes people and corporations poorer.
I am for enriching rather than pauperizing. I hope you are too.