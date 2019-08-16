Ming-Chi Kuo.: Apple Watch Series 5 coming soon with OLEDs from Japan Display

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Japan Display will supply OLED displays for new Apple Watch Series 5 models slated to launch in the second half of 2019, according to the latest prediction from well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo… Japan Display will gradually increase its proportion of OLED display orders for the Apple Watch, starting with 15-20 percent of orders in 2019 and reaching 70-80 percent in 2021.

Apple Watch Series 5 models will likely be unveiled next month alongside a trio of new iPhones. This would hardly be a surprise, as Series 1 through Series 4 models all launched in September, but specific rumors about Series 5 models have actually been relatively quiet, so this is nice reassurance. For example, Kuo previously said a “new ceramic casing design” would be “added” to the Apple Watch lineup, but he did not explicitly mention Series 5 models.