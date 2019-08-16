Gene Munster: ‘We don’t expect tariffs on Apple products’

Loup Ventures’ Managing Partner Gene Munster says he doesn’t expect tariffs on Apple products despite Wall Street’s widespread concern.

Iryna Kirby for Yahoo Finance:

“This is a critical misunderstanding. Ultimately, Apple products really don’t have much tariff risk,” Munster said in an interview with Yahoo Finance’s The Final Round. “The reason is that Apple is an iconic U.S. brand that the U.S. government doesn’t want to jeopardize. We don’t expect tariffs on Apple products.”

While some analysts may view China as an ongoing risk for Apple, Munster insists that “China is a unique positive for Apple’s long-term growth story.”

“More recently China exposure is viewed as a negative for Apple,” Munster said. “That view is idle speculation and ignores the China opportunity.”

While Munster reiterates that it is highly unlikely Apple products will be tariffed by the U.S., should the trade war escalate further the contagion will spread across all American companies.

“If trade war heats up, all companies will be affected, and Apple will be hurt in-line with other U.S. companies – not worse, not better,” Munster said.