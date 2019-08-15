The story of the iMac is the story of Apple

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

More than even the iPhone, it is the iMac that shows us what Apple always aims for — and usually gets. On August 15, 2019, the 21st anniversary of when you could first buy it, here’s how one machine changed Apple and how Apple changed that one machine.

[The iMac] been transformed over the years, and Apple’s aims for it have changed too, but the sole item on sale in 1998 that you can still buy today is the iMac. That’s remarkable for a company that is known for ditching its products as quickly as it launches them.

Now that Apple is a Goliath instead of a David, every last shred of the old Apple’s product line is gone —except the iMac. Sure, the new model isn’t a plastic dome anymore, and hasn’t been for a long time —but Apple has seen fit to keep the name for 21 years, longer than any other single product line.