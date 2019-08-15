Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse Apple Store relocating on August 31st

Apple is preparing to move one of its four retail stores in Switzerland, Apple Bahnhofstrasse, to a new location.

Michael Steeber for 9to5Mac:

At the end of the month, Apple Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich will downsize from one shopping district to another, Rennweg.

Beginning August 31st, Apple’s new home will be Rennweg 43… While the new storefront has historic charm, the space appears significantly smaller and less central than the store Apple is vacating.

@macprime Was Apple hier wohl vor hat, ab dem 31. August. (Am Rennweg Zürich, wo früher Franz Carl Weber war.) pic.twitter.com/rWRUKnGKLX — Nico Rohrbach (@superpixel) August 15, 2019

Macprime suggests that the move could be due to a tenant dispute. According to the Swiss site, ongoing unrest between other tenants in the building Apple rents may have led to lease expirations and rising rents.