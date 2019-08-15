Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro to offer special chameleonic color-changing finish

As the big event nears, Apple’s names (iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max), September 20th release date, triple rear camera system, and much more have leaked. Now, news of a new color (or myriad colors all in one) have leaked.

Zach Epstein for BGR:

The huge alleged Foxconn leak from yesterday claimed that Apple is introducing a fourth color on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max this year, and it’ll be “dark green.” According to Koroy, however, it will actually be a special new color with a “rainbow” effect that reflects different colors depending on the angle to the light.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, the “iPhone 11 Pro Max” is a typically awful name*, but the new color is an excellent move, Apple!

[Apple] every year should offer a unique color scheme that is not replicated for at least five years so the newest iPhones are readily identifiable. Pooh-pooh it all you want, but many people not only want the latest tech, but they want others to know that they have the latest tech. An unique “brushed copper” or whatever color option – anything that says “This Year’s iPhone” at a glance – would sell better than yet another bland “S” model, regardless of processor and camera upgrades. The fact is that vastly more people care more about being able to brandish the latest iPhone than what’s inside it. Call it superficial or whatever, but its what sells.

If Apple simply did as we’ve described above – name them right (not idiotically tagging them as incremental every other year) and offer a unique, identifiable look – they’d sell more iPhones, without changing prices a whit. — MacDailyNews, January 30, 2019

*The iPhone should be named as such:

• 5.8-inch iPhone Air (2019)

• 6.1-inch iPhone (2019)

• 6.5-inch iPhone Pro (2019)

Going forward, simply follow the template (display size, iPhone Air/iPhone/iPhone Pro, year):

• 5.4-inch iPhone Air (2020)

• 6.1-inch iPhone (2020)

• 6.8-inch iPhone Pro (2020)