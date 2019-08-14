U.S. Treasury bond curve inverts for first time since 2007 in recession warning

In a classic sign of investor concern that the world’s biggest economy could be heading for recession, the U.S. Treasury bond yield curve inverted on Wednesday for the first time since 2007.

Reuters:

The inversion — a situation where shorter-dated borrowing costs are higher than longer ones — saw U.S. 2-year note yields rise above the 10-year bond yield… Such an inversion, considered a classic recession signal, occurred last in June 2007 when the U.S. sub-prime mortgage crisis was gathering pace… The U.S. curve has inverted before every recession in the past 50 years, offering a false signal just once in that time. Weak economic data and inflation, global trade tensions and risks such as the consequences of Brexit have driven concern about world growth, fueling market expectations of central bank rate cuts and sparking hefty falls in government bond yields. The U.S. 30-year Treasury yield tumbled to a record low of 2.05% on Wednesday. In Germany, the 10-year bond yield fell to a record low of -0.64% after data showed the euro zone’s powerhouse economy shrank in the second quarter… Britain’s bond yield curve also inverted on Wednesday for the first time since the global financial crisis. Some have cast doubt on how accurate the yield curve remains as a recession predictor after a decade of multi-trillion dollar central bank money-printing stimulus… Tim Graf, chief macro strategist at State Street Global Advisors… said the backdrop now was not a “perfect apples to apples comparison” to the last curve inversion episode… “The supply-demand dynamics for safe assets are different and to some degree it explains why the curve inversion may last longer without portending recession, than during past episodes.”

MacDailyNews Take: Strange days in the bond market right now. Has the Fed kept the short-term rate too high? According to Al Lewis via CNBC, it certainly sounds like it:

Al Lewis for CNBC: