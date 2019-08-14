Hands-on with Apple’s revolutionary Apple Card

Here’s a rundown of the Apple Card sign up process, how it works, what it looks like, and how the titanium card feels in your hand.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Once you’ve signed up for Apple Card, you can use it right away for Apple Pay purchases both in stores and online because it’s deeply integrated into the iPhone. It works like any other credit card you’ve added to Apple Pay. At the same time, Apple sends you a physical titanium card in the mail that can be used where Apple Pay isn’t available. It takes a few days for the titanium card to arrive, and it’s worth the wait. The titanium Apple Card is uniquely Apple, featuring a simple design that’s engraved with your name and no other information. There’s no card number, CVV, or expiration date on the card, though there is a chip and a traditional magstripe for purchases. Your card number, CVV, and expiration date can be found inside the Wallet app if you need that info for online purchases where Apple Pay isn’t accepted. Your card number can even be changed on a semi-regular basis, which means it’s more secure than a traditional credit card. That’s one of the main benefits of the Apple Card. The titanium card is hefty and it weighs more than your average plastic credit card, plus it’s about twice as thick. It’s a statement card for sure, and it stands out when you use it.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, Apple Card does stand out when you use it, but try not to use it if you can! You’ll get more Daily Cash back if you can use Apple Card virtually, so always try to use your Apple Card via Apple Pay first.

That physical card is just a back up: Apple Card is meant to be used virtually wherever possible – via Apple Pay – not physically (keep that titanium Apple Card in your wallet if you can) as Apple Card’s cash-back rewards structure offers users just 1% on purchases made with the physical card, but 2% for Apple Pay transactions (and 3% for purchases of Apple products or services).

So, only pull out that physical card if you’re paying where Apple Pay is not yet supported. Always try to use Apple Card virtually, via Apple Pay first, in order to maximize your cash-back rewards! — MacDailyNews, July 31, 2019