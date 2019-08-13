Apple Notarization: Current Mac software installers might not run smoothly on macOS Catalina

Apple’s new notarization security requirement for macOS Catalina “might mean that installers you have for pre-2019 software will not run if you double-click them in the Finder,” Alex Gollner writes for Alex4D:

Apple’s new ‘notarisation’ security requirement for macOS Catalina might mean that installers you have for pre-2019 software will not run if you double-click them in the Finder. Also many installers available online that are not updated will not run in macOS Catalina.

Those of us who have created installers of all kinds – including for Final Cut plugins – should prepare for extra work before macOS Catalina is released in Autumn.

For installer applications to run as normal, they will need to be ‘notarised’ by Apple…

I used Plugin Manager (from Digital Rebellion’s Pro Maintenance Tools) to make the many installers for my free Final Cut plugins. Part of the process was signing the installers with my Apple developer ID. These installers from years ago will not work smoothly with macOS Catalina. Developers might see this as an opportunity to review old installers. I hope Digital Rebellion can help me with my NLE plugin installers. I might also need to make a whole load of new installers that I can notarise using other tools.