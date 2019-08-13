Apple shares soar on news of U.S. tariff reprieve

Shares of Apple Inc. soared on Tuesday after the U.S. delayed a 10% tariff on certain Chinese imports, including smartphones and notebook computers.
Ryan Vlastelica for Bloomberg:
The stock jumped as much as 5.2%, its biggest one-day percentage gain since July.
According to data compiled by Bloomberg, nearly 20% of Apple’s 2018 revenue was derived from China, with cell phones a dominant part of its overall business.
The 10% tariff had been seen as a major potential headwind. According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, the tariffs would have lowered Apple’s 2020 earnings by 50 to 55 cents a share had they gone into effect. (The consensus is for earnings of $12.76 a share in 2020, per Bloomberg data.)
MacDailyNews Take:
♫ Happy days are here again
The skies above are clear again
So let’s sing a song of cheer again
Happy days are here again ♫
The shoe rises and the shoe drops on Apple in this crazy economy. No point in celebrating as it will most likely be temporary. Trump could easily do something stupid again tomorrow and cause more economic chaos.
Kronos,
You got that right. This is just another roller-coaster ride for Apple shareholders. Tomorrow, there will be some negative news to take Apple’s share price right back down. You can almost depend on that happening like clockwork.
“The three-month delay to the imposition of tariffs on more than half of the $300bn of Chinese imports, originally scheduled to take effect next month, is obviously designed to avoid a politically-damaging rise in consumer prices ahead of the holiday season,” said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist, at Capital Economics.
“It should not be misinterpreted as a sign that trade tensions are easing,” he added. ”Tensions will probably continue to ebb and flow over the coming months, resulting in further bouts of volatility in the markets, but we still see a continued escalation as the most likely outcome.”
Wow. You can just quote people and get a 1 star. Heh.
Some people here (you know who you are) don’t like facts or objective observations.
Let me do one better, I’ll quote Trump:
“We’re doing this for the Christmas season,” the president told reporters during a trip to New Jersey, referring to an announcement hours before that the US would temporarily shield some Chinese products from tariffs. “Just in case some of the tariffs would have an impact on US consumers.”
So that means that all the time he was lying to his political base that the Chinese would supposedly pay these tariffs, he knew he was lying. He knows very well that the US consumer pays it. Cost trickle down is infinitely more efficient than wage trickle down.
Then one has to ask — if Trump isn’t a slimy swamp creature telling his cult what they want to hear, what is? Lying is lying, from both parties. How anyone can accept Trump lies while whining about That Other Media and whatever other scapegoats they can find is truly rich. You have to be very disconnected from Reality to not see through the least informed president in the last century.
Finally — is there anyone competent left at the White House? How strategically inept does one have to be to jerk around businesses and markets like this? Nobody moved Xmas to a different date this year, did they not see this coming? Is Trump just know discovering that his cost-sensitive “Hee-Haw demographic”, to use MDN speak, would not be happy about price spikes for Black Friday this year?
What a manipulative delusional idiot. If it can fit in a stocking, it’s exempt from tariffs. But look how strong he is sticking it to those bad bad Yugely bad Chinamen! Trump blinked because, despite his rhetoric, his financial donors and companies like Apple clearly have assets in China and have no plans whatsoever to move back to the US. Trump’s pretend world he sells to low wage Americans where he alone can change this is getting thin. Trump’s real base — the billionaire 1% oligarchs — aren’t going to let real trade reform harm their Chinese suppliers too much.
Meanwhile the typical Trump voter is being set up for a decade of tax increases and almost certainly another reckess debt-fueled recession. I predict there will be another round of welfare for Big Ag before the holiday season too. At this point, why wouldn’t Trump add to his $300 billion buget increase, which is projected to add $1.7 trillion debt over the next decade? He obviously lied when he said he wanted to balance the budget too. If Trump really wanted to help US manufacturing, he would get off his ass and invest in US infrastructure and worker retraining for 21st century tech.
In Hong Kong protestors are waving the American Flag and singing the our national anthem. They understand our freedom, better than we do.
The enemy of your enemy is your friend.
Absolutely the best comment I’ve read today and so much truth in what you’ve said as well.
You realize you are applauding public protests in Hong Kong by criticizing public protests here in America. How does that make any sense?
I salute the citizens of Hong Kong who are risking jail (or worse) to stand up for freedom and democracy. I also salute those here at home who have put their careers on the line (and sometimes their bodies) to protest systemic racism at the hands of law enforcement agencies.
If you truly believe in “my country, right or wrong,” you should be criticizing the Hong Kong protests (and similar popular uprisings) as many have criticized BLM and other domestic protests movements. Otherwise, you’re just being a hypocrite.
We all need to hold mass protests at Washington International and surrounding area airports to prevent Dotard from flying to Mar-A-Lago to waste taxpayers money golfing.
Easy come, easy go.