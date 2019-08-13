Apple locked me out of its walled garden and it was a nightmare

Luke Kurtis recently was forced to find out what happens when the technology you’ve built your life around suddenly isn’t there.
A few months ago, I purchased an iTunes gift card off of a popular discount website. This is something I’ve done for years to manage my spending on the platform — it also helps my partner and I buy things for one shared iTunes account. I’ve been buying gift cards every so often, particularly during sale periods, when retailers sell iTunes and App Store gift cards at a discount.
When I received the card and loaded it into my iTunes account, I purchased some music over the next few days, as I’ve often done since my first iTunes purchase in 2005. I bought a few songs, streamed a new movie, and marveled at the magic of Apple’s seamless integration of hardware and services. Or so I thought.
About a week after I redeemed the gift card, I noticed my iTunes account wasn’t working. When I tried to log in, it said my account was locked. I searched online for help, but I couldn’t find a solution. I called up Apple support… The senior agent informed me my account had been locked because I’d used a fraudulent gift card…When Apple locked my account, all of my devices became virtually unusable.
MacDailyNews Take: Kurtis had a bad experience that was finally corrected after sending an email to Tim Cook. Now he want to “try out an Android.”
He’ll be back.
How do you send an email to Tim Cook?
Easy: tcook@apple.com
While he didn’t; know he bought a fraud card, Apple you’d think would have had a simple policy to let him cover the charges from the bad card and continue, you’d think it would be obvious he didn’t intend to cheat Apple, it was a bad card that he probably thought was a good deal… So much for that “popular discount site”
His business partner sounds shady.
Scams are taking place asking people to make payments for things such as taxes, hospital bills, bail money, debt collection, and utility bills, using Apple gift cards. I am not sure how anyone would think this is legitimate way to pay, but the scammers need to covert the cards to cash – thus the ‘discount deals’. I am sure some of the discounted cards come from people who receive them as gifts and don’t use anything Apple, but mixed in are scammers trying to get cash. Bottom line is that I understand why Apple takes this matter seriously. Personally this story has reduced any desire I have had to buy Apple gift cards at a discount from online sellers.
Yeah, this story sounds like “I’ve been buying discounted macs for years from this guy named ‘Steve’. I’ve been doing it for years as it gives me access to the newest and fastest macs for an unbelievable price. This time, the cops showed up two weeks later saying I’d ‘received stolen goods’ AND JUST LIKE THAT, I WAS UNABLE TO USE iTUNES ON MY MAC BECAUSE MY MAC WAS GONE!!!”
But, as with anything, a true, real story about how an idiot did something idiotic and then had to pay or their idiocy gets nowhere near as many clicks as “APPLE DONE DONE ME RONG! WALD GARTEN!”
Wonder why Apple just didn’t block these fraudulent cards in the first place. Or did they?
They may have been legitimate cards but obtained by fraud.