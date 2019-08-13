Apple locked me out of its walled garden and it was a nightmare

Luke Kurtis recently was forced to find out what happens when the technology you’ve built your life around suddenly isn’t there.

A few months ago, I purchased an iTunes gift card off of a popular discount website. This is something I’ve done for years to manage my spending on the platform — it also helps my partner and I buy things for one shared iTunes account. I’ve been buying gift cards every so often, particularly during sale periods, when retailers sell iTunes and App Store gift cards at a discount.

When I received the card and loaded it into my iTunes account, I purchased some music over the next few days, as I’ve often done since my first iTunes purchase in 2005. I bought a few songs, streamed a new movie, and marveled at the magic of Apple’s seamless integration of hardware and services. Or so I thought.

About a week after I redeemed the gift card, I noticed my iTunes account wasn’t working. When I tried to log in, it said my account was locked. I searched online for help, but I couldn’t find a solution. I called up Apple support… The senior agent informed me my account had been locked because I’d used a fraudulent gift card…When Apple locked my account, all of my devices became virtually unusable.