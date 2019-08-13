Uh, holy crap! If you’ve got some time, this is quite the read:

Three Years of Misery Inside Google, The Happiest Company in Tech by Nitasha Tiku for Wired.

MacDailyNews Take: Inside Alphabet Inc., it’s an even bigger mess than even we thought.

No company should have control of 92.19% of web searches.

This is exactly the type of situation for which antitrust laws were designed. The U.S. and other governments should apply their antitrust laws and allow competition to drive the Web once again.

This ‘don’t be evil’ mantra: It’s bullshit. — Steve Jobs, 2010