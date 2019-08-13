All-new Apple Maps, built from the ground up, rolls out to northeast U.S.

Apple has rolled out new Apple Maps data, acquired by Apple themselves, across the northeast United States, including Washington D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, and Maine.
You can spot the updated regions by looking for more landscape details like sports fields, parking lots, ground cover, foliage, pools, pedestrian pathways and the like.
The data is gathered by Apple’s own fleet of sensor- and camera-equipped vehicles, as well as first-party data gathered from iPhones using Apple’s differential privacy. The combined data is also being made to ensure search results are more relevant.
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to the northeast U.S.!
Apple’s new Maps data is coming to the entire country by the end of the year!
We expect to roll out this map across the entire US by the end of this year and select other countries next year. — Craig Federighi, June 3, 2019
The new Apple Maps is pretty impressive.
What about the new street view?
Sorry, but Apple Maps can’t hold a candle to Waze because Waze is crowd-sourced. So if there’s an accident or a “pop-up” speed trap, it’s reported and everyone gets warnings. Also, the GUI is MUCH better: my speed is shown in the lower left-hand corner and when I hit the speed limit, it changes color. When I go over the speed limit, it changes color again and the speed limit is displayed as well. There’s really no competition to Waze for driving. What I don’t understand is why Google doesn’t merge Waze with Google Maps (which is way better if you’re walking or biking). In any case, Apple Maps just doesn’t cut it for me…
Based upon your comments, I don’t think you have ever tried to use Waze to navigate through a complex road system like the interstate highways through downtown Chicago. The map is hopelessly cluttered by those little smiling Waze-mobiles and pop-ups all competing for the iPhone screen real estate and obscuring the roadway which you are trying to view while driving 55 mph on a six late road with multiple exists and merging traffic. After about three trips through the city, I ditched Waze for Apple Maps and have been a much less stressed out driver.