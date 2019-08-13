All-new Apple Maps, built from the ground up, rolls out to northeast U.S.

Apple has rolled out new Apple Maps data, acquired by Apple themselves, across the northeast United States, including Washington D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, and Maine.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

You can spot the updated regions by looking for more landscape details like sports fields, parking lots, ground cover, foliage, pools, pedestrian pathways and the like. The data is gathered by Apple’s own fleet of sensor- and camera-equipped vehicles, as well as first-party data gathered from iPhones using Apple’s differential privacy. The combined data is also being made to ensure search results are more relevant.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to the northeast U.S.!

Apple’s new Maps data is coming to the entire country by the end of the year!

We expect to roll out this map across the entire US by the end of this year and select other countries next year. — Craig Federighi, June 3, 2019