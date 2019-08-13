Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac launches, moves to Metal and ready for macOS Catalina

Parallels today launched Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac. Parallels Desktop now features support for Apple Metal API for improved graphics. As part of the move to Metal, Parallels Desktop 15 supports DirectX 11, 10 and 9 on Metal, delivering improved performance to customers.

“Parallels made significant investments to support Apple Metal API, so today our customers can enjoy the fastest and most efficient version of Parallels Desktop to date,” said Nick Dobrovolskiy, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Support at Parallels, in a statement. “Now Parallels Desktop 15 users can experience demanding computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) applications and Windows PC games that were previously unavailable. In addition, there are planned integration features with macOS Catalina—including support for Sidecar and Apple Pencil—offering customers our most comprehensive merging of Mac and Windows ever.”

DirectX 11 Support Brings More Windows Programs and PC Games to Mac

Following the emphasis that Apple gave to Metal API, Parallels made significant investments to ensure excellent DirectX 11 performance on Metal in macOS Mojave and macOS Catalina (10.15), in addition to DirectX 10 and 9. (User experience will depend on the hardware, especially the CPU and graphics card utilized on the Mac computer.) Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac users can now run many Windows programs and PC games which didn’t run on prior versions, including the following titles:

CAD/CAM Applications

• ArcGIS Pro 2.3

• Autodesk 3ds Max 2020

• Lumion

• MasterSeries

Games on macOS Mojave & Catalina

• Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

• Anno 2205

• Space Engineers

• The Turing Test

Games on macOS Catalina

• Anno 1800

• Fallout

• FIFA 19

• Madden NFL 19

