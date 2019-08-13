Analyst: All three of Apple’s new iPhones to be released in second week of September

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients that his latest checks show all three new “iPhone 11” models will be announced and released in September.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

According to the latest reports, we are expecting the new XR to be called ‘iPhone 11’ and the XS and XS Max replacements to be named ‘iPhone 11 Pro’.

It may sound obvious to say that all three iPhone 11 models are going on sale in September, but it does break the recent patterns.

Assuming the Wedbush supply chain checks are accurate, this would actually be the first year that Apple has launched a three-model flagship iPhone lineup with the same release date. More specifically, Dan Ives at Wedbush reports that the iPhone 11 trifecta will be released in the second week of September.