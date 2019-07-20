New video shows a real-life look at what Apple’s 2019 iPhone will look like

Vanessa Hand Orellana for CNET:

The latest iPhone 11 rumors are coming to life with more details about the controversial camera bump, thanks to a new video from Unbox Therapy.

MacDailyNews Take: Controversial? Unlike the notch, the square camera bump doesn’t cause us to think “kludge” at all. It’s a little inelegant, for sure. As an aletrnative, we’d rather the phone simply be that millimeter or so thicker, house that much more battery, and eliminate the camera bump altogether.

If anyone thinks a “thicker” iPhone won’t sell, they don’t know how to sell things; longer battery life is consistently atop smartphone users’ wish lists. We don’t see any data showing users clamoring for an even thinner iPhone. So, a slightly thicker iPhone would be easily sold as “More battery and no camera bump!” It’s a win-win. Such a thing might even sell better than what Apple looks to be planning for fall 2019 – fall 2020.

This week, Lewis Hilsenteger from Unbox Therapy posted a video in which he shows a real-life representation of what the iPhone 11 will look like based on all the rumors we’ve seen so far: a three-camera array on the back and a similar design to the previous XS models. We’ve seen a lot of 3D mock-ups of the iPhone 11 with the same traits, but this one is strikingly real.

MacDailyNews Take: It’ll be very interesting to see what tricks Apple has up their collective sleeve for the Camera app and this three-camera array and how they go about marketing what is obviously a placeholder iPhone meant to hold down the fort until the iPhone 5G super cycle comes roaring in to save the day in late 2020 and beyond.