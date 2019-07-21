Apple Card FOMO is real

Lory Gil writes for iMore:

With all the rumors about Apple Card launching this week I’m getting excited about a new way to keep track of my credit card spending. When Apple first announced the Apple Card, I thought, “Huh. Not what I expected from Apple, and not something I really care about.”

But the more I hear about it, the more I want one (I have a bad case of Apple gadget FOMO).

Getting a new credit card is a lot different than getting a new iPhone, though. It’s a major responsibility that could either make or break a person’s ability to finance something big later on in life.

MacDailyNews Take: Day One, for us. If your credit situation is amenable, Apple Card offers far too many advantages to wait.

