Are you still making these mistakes with your iPhone or iPad?

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:
The iPhone and iPad are probably two of the most ubiquitous, and most well-known consumer electronics devices in existence… But it’s also amazing how many people are inadvertently mistreating their iPhone or iPad by doing things that are either unnecessary or even damaging.
Today [in a café in the wilds of Wales, UK] I got into a conversation with a couple about an iPhone that was misbehaving and running slow… Over the course of about an hour, the two of them spouted pretty much every iPhone and iPad power and performance myth and legend that I’ve ever come across. And I watched their faces fall as I told them that the “trick” didn’t work.
So, let’s debunk a few of these iPhone myths and legends!
Closing apps down speeds up your iPhone or iPad: No. In fact, it can slow it down and even use more battery when it needs to reload that app.
You should completely discharge your iPhone’s battery on a regular basis: [No!] While modern batteries are pretty good at dealing with this sort of abuse, it’s not something I recommend because it is possible to permanently damage your battery this way (for example, if you discharge it in hot conditions and then take it somewhere cold while it is in a discharged state).
MacDailyNews Take: There are many more in the full article, but we picked out our two pet peeves:
- Do not force close apps regularly trying to speed up your iPhone or iPad. You’re only wasting your battery life. Only if an app won’t respond, should you force it to close*. (See also: No, you should not be routinely force closing apps on your iPhone and iPad).
Just use [iOS multitasking] as designed, and you’ll be happy. No need to ever quit apps. – Steve Jobs, June 29, 2010
2, Do not full discharge your iPhone or iPad battery. In fact, try never to do so; your battery will thank you with better performance for a longer period of time. (See also: I used an iPhone X for a year and had 99% battery health – here’s how I did it)
*How to force close an app:
- On an iPhone X or later or an iPad with iOS 12, from the Home screen, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and pause slightly in the middle of the screen. On an iPhone 8 or earlier, double-click the Home button to show your most recently used apps
- Swipe right or left to find the app that you want to force to close.
- Swipe up on the app’s preview to force close the app.
Note: When your recently used apps appear, the apps aren’t open, they’re in standby mode to help you navigate and multitask. Again, you should only force an app to close when it’s unresponsive.