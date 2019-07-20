Are you still making these mistakes with your iPhone or iPad?

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet:

The iPhone and iPad are probably two of the most ubiquitous, and most well-known consumer electronics devices in existence… But it’s also amazing how many people are inadvertently mistreating their iPhone or iPad by doing things that are either unnecessary or even damaging.

Today [in a café in the wilds of Wales, UK] I got into a conversation with a couple about an iPhone that was misbehaving and running slow… Over the course of about an hour, the two of them spouted pretty much every iPhone and iPad power and performance myth and legend that I’ve ever come across. And I watched their faces fall as I told them that the “trick” didn’t work.

So, let’s debunk a few of these iPhone myths and legends!

Closing apps down speeds up your iPhone or iPad: No. In fact, it can slow it down and even use more battery when it needs to reload that app.

You should completely discharge your iPhone’s battery on a regular basis: [No!] While modern batteries are pretty good at dealing with this sort of abuse, it’s not something I recommend because it is possible to permanently damage your battery this way (for example, if you discharge it in hot conditions and then take it somewhere cold while it is in a discharged state).