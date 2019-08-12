How often should you restart your Phone?

Daily? Weekly? Monthly? Annually? Never?

Abu Zafar for Lifehacker:

Don’t overthink it. In the age of modern smartphones, there are not many reasons to completely turn your phone off. In the video [below], I explain the few instances where restarting your phone can be helpful and why you shouldn’t worry about doing it regularly.

MacDailyNews Note: And the same advice goes for iPad and iPod touch.

A reminder, because we get asked it so often, to force restart iPhone X and later, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus:

Press and release the volume up button. Press and release the volume down button. Press and hold the side button. When the Apple logo appears, release the button.

Volume up, volume down, then hold side button for Apple logo.

Force restart iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus:

<

ol>

Press and hold both the volume down button and the Sleep/Wake button.

When the Apple logo appears, release both buttons.

Force restart older iPhones:

<

ol>

Press and hold both the Sleep/Wake button and the Home button.

When the Apple logo appears, release both buttons.