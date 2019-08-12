How often should you restart your Phone?

Daily? Weekly? Monthly? Annually? Never?
Don’t overthink it.
In the age of modern smartphones, there are not many reasons to completely turn your phone off.
In the video [below], I explain the few instances where restarting your phone can be helpful and why you shouldn’t worry about doing it regularly.
MacDailyNews Note: And the same advice goes for iPad and iPod touch.
A reminder, because we get asked it so often, to force restart iPhone X and later, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus:
- Press and release the volume up button.
- Press and release the volume down button.
- Press and hold the side button.
- When the Apple logo appears, release the button.
Volume up, volume down, then hold side button for Apple logo.
Force restart iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus:
Force restart older iPhones:
