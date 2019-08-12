Top real-estate agent: Your smart-home system could be making your home unsellable

According to California-based real-estate agent Jade Mills, who has sold over $5 billion worth of real estate in her career, overly sophisticated smart-home systems can have the drive away, not attract, buyers.

Libertina Brandt for Business Insider:

Luxury real-estate agent Jade Mills — who has sold more than $5 billion worth of real estate in her career, was ranked No. 6 on Real Trends’ 2019 list of top US individual real estate professionals by sales volume, and is Beverly Hills’ top real-estate agent in sales — recently told Business Insider that one amenity, in particular, is likely to push her buyers away: overly sophisticated smart-home systems… “Even younger [buyers] have said ‘I don’t want to have to learn the smart system,'” Mills told Business Insider. “If you’re going to install some kind of a smart system, make sure it’s not too complicated for the buyer to use.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another reason, beyond security, why you want to purchase and install only easy-to-use, intuitive Apple HomeKit-compatible systems, apps, and devices!