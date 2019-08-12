Why Steve Jobs rejected the first Apple Card

Adam Speight for TrustedReviews:

In the late 1990s, Steve Jobs and Apple were involved in discussions with Capital One about a credit card. However, Jobs was concerned about his customers feeling rejected by Apple if they weren’t accepted for a card.

According to CNBC, a former Capital One executive stated Steve Jobs “had an aversion” to reject any of his customers for an Apple credit card. After the card went through a testing period, it was eventually cancelled.

Apple is now working with Goldman Sachs on launching its first credit card. The card appears to be somewhat addressing Jobs’ concerns – with exceptionally high approvals thus far.