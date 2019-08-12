Apple shares sneak peek of ‘The Morning Show’ coming this fall on Apple TV+

3 Comments

The official Apple TV Twitter account on Monday shared a minute-long trailer for “The Morning Show” which offers the text, “The news is only half the story.”

“The Morning Show” stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell and is set to bow this fall on Apple TV+.

The series is based on the book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV by Brian Stelter.

MacDailyNews Take: Looks like a strong entry in Apple’s original content service, Apple TV+!

  2. “The Morning Show”, you misspelled “Mourning”. Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, yep, they are the bunch of entitled, rich, white folk that come to mind when I’m looking for news and the other half of the story. So much for diversity and integrity.

