Apple shares sneak peek of ‘The Morning Show’ coming this fall on Apple TV+

The official Apple TV Twitter account on Monday shared a minute-long trailer for “The Morning Show” which offers the text, “The news is only half the story.”

“The Morning Show” stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell and is set to bow this fall on Apple TV+.

The series is based on the book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV by Brian Stelter.

Catch a sneak peak of #TheMorningShow, coming to Apple TV+ this fall. pic.twitter.com/UVj19CFDDx — The Morning Show (@TheMorningShow) August 12, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: Looks like a strong entry in Apple’s original content service, Apple TV+!