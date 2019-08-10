Why Apple Card is the ultimate credit card

Lance Ulanoff for Lifewire:

I can honestly say I was excited to sign up for the Apple Card, Apple’s first foray into the credit-based financial sector… Apple Card is the ultimate credit card, at least for Apple customers everywhere…

Apple does not expect most Apple Card users to use the titanium card; ordering it is optional (I ordered one). The reason the titanium card exists is for retail situations that still run primarily on physical credit cards: think your favorite restaurant that likes to spirit away your credit card to the back of the room and the local gas station where entire gas pumps would have to be replaced to support tap and pay…

The Daily Cash back automatically flows into your Apple Cash pre-paid card and then can be used like real cash wherever Apple Pay is accepted, or you can transfer it to a friend via iMessage, or even to your bank account (there is a 1% instant transfer fee, but it maxes out at $10).

It’s unlikely I’ll ever get rich this way, though. I did some quick math and found that my purchases were netting me approximately $1. On the other hand, it might make sense to shift some other recurring bills, like my Verizon Bill and maybe my mortgage, to the Apple Card. Now that would be some real Apple Cash.