Sony WF-1000XM3 beat out Beats PowerBeats Pro; true wireless noise-canceling earbuds are the new champs

Sony’s proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e brings the WF-1000XM3 to the pinnacle of noise cancellation. With 24bit audio signal processing and best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio, the WF-1000XM3 headphones dramatically improve the sound quality of whatever you choose to listen to.

Seth Weintraub for 9to5Mac:

Over the past month, I’ve used the Sony’s poorly-named but pretty incredible WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds for gym workouts (recommended) and bike rides (at your own risk). These $228 earbuds fall between Apple’s $159 AirPods and $259 PowerBeats Pro but offer something both don’t: active noise cancellation. In fact, I reviewed the PowerBeats Pro last month and thought I was done with my search for the perfect wireless earbuds. Turns out I was wrong… Apple’s Powerbeats sounded very good. But once I put in the WFs, there was no going back. Sony built a deeper, richer feel and combined with the ANC drowning out the background noise, you get a much more immersive sound.

MacDailyNews Take: The key is the noise cancellation – in a pair of earbuds – that works and works well!

And, btw, almost everything Sony has ever done has been poorly named outside of Walkman, Trinitron, and PlayStation.