Sony debuts CarPlay-compatible infotainment unit with iPad-sized display

Sony has launched a lineup of new in-car entertainment systems, the flagship of which is the XAV-AX8000 which boasts an iPad-sized 8.95-inch display and compatibility with Apple’s CarPlay.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

The XAV-AX8000’s large 8.95-inch screen hovers out from the front of the infotainment unit, allowing the body of the device to fit into a single-DIN space in the dashboard. To allow it to work perfectly with a wide range of vehicle designs, the screen mount can be adjusted in three directions for the ideal display placement. Able to be used with a rear-view camera and capable of waking almost immediately after the vehicle’s ignition is turned on, the XAV-AX8000 is arriving in December 2019, priced at $599.99.

MacDailyNews Take: The XAV-AX8000 looks rather scrumptious for bring CarPlay to vehicles in after-market fashion!

If you’d rather not wait until December, check out Sony’s $398 XAV-AX5000, available now with a 6.95-inch (17.6-cm) display and Apple CarPlay compatibility.